Bay City School Board Wants To Move Administration Offices Into Handy Middle School
The Bay City school district wants to relocate its administrative offices.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says there’s all sorts of issues with the current building on North Walnut including a sinking foundation
plus inadequate heating.
Bigelow spoke after school board trustees voted Monday to move administration into Handy Middle School. He added the board still needs to work out costs, a design and a timeline before proceeding.