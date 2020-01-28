      Weather Alert

Bay City School Board Wants To Move Administration Offices Into Handy Middle School

John Hall
Jan 27, 2020 @ 11:52pm

The Bay City school district wants to relocate its administrative offices.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says there’s all sorts of issues with the current building on North Walnut including a sinking foundation
plus inadequate heating.

Bigelow spoke after school board trustees voted Monday to move administration into Handy Middle School. He added the board still needs to work out costs, a design and a timeline before proceeding.

