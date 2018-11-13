Bay City School Board Upgrades Security

Bay City school board trustees agreed Monday to purchase an updated security system called RAPTOR which will be installed in all buildings. The cost will be just over $500,000 with the state providing roughly $400,000 through a competitive grant over two years and the district covering the remainder.

The board will also hire Maryland based Hanover Research to evaluate the district’s curriculum and recommend possible changes at a cost of around $42,000.

Trustees also approved a 3 % pay raise for Superintendent Stephen Bigelow in line with raises for other district administrators.