Bay City School Board to Decide Busing Services Fate

The Bay City School Board meets Monday, May 9 with transportation on the agenda.
The board is expected to make a decision on whether to contract out busing services to third parties, potentially saving the Bay City School District some cash. The district says it has less than $3 million for transportation budgeted for the 2022-2023 school year.
The idea has created controversy as many current union represented bus drivers and others in the school district’s transportation department oppose the move. They say contracting out bus drivers could result in lost jobs and decades of experience.
Tonight’s meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. and will take place at the Handy Middle School Auditorium at 601 Blend St. in Bay City.