Bay City School Board Receives Strong Audit Report, Proceeds With Wenona Sale

Bay City school district Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says the district’s fund balance has doubled from roughly 5 % to just over 10 %. That’s according to the audit of the 2017-18 budget prepared by the Bay City firm of Weinlander Fitzhugh.

Bigelow called it great news and the result of sound financial management. He says the increase in budgeted reserves will stabilize the district’s finances and allow more flexibility to complete long term projects.

School board trustees also approved proceeding Monday with the planned sale of the former Wenona School on Bay City’s west side for $50,000. Bigelow is anticipating the receipt of a small deposit soon from the potential buyer who wants to set up a fitness operation.