Bay City School Board Picks Regional Alliance President And CEO To Serve
Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance President and CEO Matthew Felan sits for his interview with the Bay City School Board. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The newest Bay City school board trustee is Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance President and CEO Matthew Felan who earned the nod
over two other candidates to replace Mark Zanotti who recently resigned.
Felan acknowledged he’s thought about being on the board for some time as he has a son in middle school and a daughter at the elementary level. Felan’s focus on business and economic development played a big part in the school board’s decision Monday.
The term Felan assumed from Zanotti expires at year’s end. Felan indicated he would run for a six year seat on the board in the November election.