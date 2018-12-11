Bay City School Board Okays Concept For Exchange Program

The Bay City school district is hoping to restore active ties with one of the community’s sister cities Anspach, Germany.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says Bay City has an active German language

program at Central High School and Handy Middle School and wants to reach out to German students in their native country.

Bigelow envisions a two week summer exchange program although acknowledging the financing remains to be worked out after the school board approved the general concept Monday. He’s hoping for assistance from local service groups and other potential supporters to help move the initiative forward.