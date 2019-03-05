Bay City School Board Looking At Relocating Administrative Office

Bay City Schools trustees are looking for a new board of education office site. Superintendent Doctor Stephen Bigelow says the options have been studied by an architect.

The most likely possibilities are using space at the Handy Middle School and the former Wenona School. Bigelow said the cost to renovate part of the Handy Middle School is about $1.3 million. Renovations to the Wenona School, closed for some 12-years, is estimated around $3 million. The Wenona building has some 20,000 square feet of space but the board office would only need about half of that space.

The study also looked at buying the St. Hedwig Catholic Church and its parish center or constructing a new building.

The current administration in the former Dorland School is bigger than what’s needed and has many costly structural problems.