Bay City School Board Considers Athletics Committee And Wenona Sale

Bay City school board trustees are considering forming an athletic committee to take a wide ranging view of how

students utilize programs at all grade levels. District Superintendent Stephen Bigelow wants the panel to be all

encompassing, including facility needs.

The board will also soon consider a $50,000 offer to sell the former Wenona School which has been vacant on the west side for 12 years. Bigelow explained a potential business owner stepped forward after a purchase agreement with the Bay City Housing Commission fell through.