Bay City School Board Approves Contract For More Fiber Optic Cable Service

John Hall
Mar 10, 2020 @ 12:26am
Bay City school district Superintendent Stephen Bigelow. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Bay City school board trustees approved a contract Monday for more  fiber optic cable service to district buildings.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says the extra cable will provide redundancy to avoid a repeat of  a situation that occurred earlier this year when a truck took down a cable line. That left some parts of the district without Internet access  for two days.

Bigelow says the district’s share of the project will amount  to 20 % of the cost or $70,000 with the upgrade to happen over the summer.

