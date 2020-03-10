Bay City School Board Approves Contract For More Fiber Optic Cable Service
Bay City school district Superintendent Stephen Bigelow. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City school board trustees approved a contract Monday for more fiber optic cable service to district buildings.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says the extra cable will provide redundancy to avoid a repeat of a situation that occurred earlier this year when a truck took down a cable line. That left some parts of the district without Internet access for two days.
Bigelow says the district’s share of the project will amount to 20 % of the cost or $70,000 with the upgrade to happen over the summer.