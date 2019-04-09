Bay City School Board Adds Gaggle To Supplement District Computer Network

A supplement to the Bay City school district’s computer network known as Gaggle will start immediately.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says Gaggle has an algorithm to detect concerning student language like threats of suicide or violence and then notify administrators who can address the situation.

Bigelow explained Gaggle will be free for the rest of this year, but will cost the district $41,000 next year. Bigelow promised school board trustees who voted for the system Monday that he’ll update them with regular reports on how it’s working.