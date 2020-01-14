Bay City School Board Accepts Board President’s Resignation
Bay City school board trustees were surprised and saddened Monday by the sudden resignation of long time board President Mark Zanotti
whose current term was due to expire in December. Newly named board President Gene Rademacher says he’ll miss Zanotti.
Zanotti gave no reason for why he was stepping down in his brief resignation letter. A special board meeting is planned for January
27th at Six PM in the Administration Building on North Walnut to go over applications before the likely selection of Zanotti’s successor.