Bay City Residents Reminded of Fireworks Festival Restrictions

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is reminding residents of certain restrictions being put into place to ensure this weekend’s Fireworks Festival goes smoothly.

The department says Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will be closed to foot traffic beginning at 9:45 on Saturday and lasting until the fireworks conclude. Due to the density of people during the festival, non-service dogs, bicycles, skateboards, and fireworks any kind will not be allowed in Veteran’s Memorial or Wenona Parks. Bird Scooters will also have restrictions placed on them surrounding the festival areas and the city’s bridges.

For more information, visit baycityfireworksfestival.com.