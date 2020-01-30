Bay City Residents’ Feedback Sought On City Tree Trimming And Vegetation Management
Bay City residents attend a focus group meeting on city tree trimming and vegetation management practices at City Hall. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City Electric Light and Power officials want to hear more from residents regarding their concerns over the utility’s tree trimming and vegetation management practices.
Utility Director Jay Anderson says some people have been resistant to the shorter tree species being planted to avoid power lines or to cutting down certain older trees due to sentimental value.
Anderson spoke after meeting with about 15 to 20 people at Bay City Hall Wednesday.