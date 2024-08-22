Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Retires from Position

Only two days after the beginning of the new school year, Bay City Public Schools have undergone a change in leadership.

Following a closed session Thursday morning, the district’s board of education voted unanimously to accept the retirement of Dr. Stephen Bigelow from the position of superintendent.

In a statement to parents and teachers, the district called Bigelow a “steadfast leader [that] guided the district with a deep commitment to the success and well-being of students, staff, and community,” and thanked him for his years of service.

The board appointed former Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow as interim Superintendent. The district says details on the search for someone to fill the role will be released when they become available.