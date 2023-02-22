Bay City Public Schools Named in Bullying Lawsuit

Bay City Public Schools are being sued for allegedly turning a blind eye to the bullying of a disabled student.

The lawsuit claims the 11th grade student, who was permanently disabled in a 2009 car crash, has been harassed and discriminated against by 18 classmates since 2019. The suit also alleges several complaints were filed with teachers and school staff, but no remedial action was taken against the classmates.

The lawsuit was filed in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Michigan Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act. The suit is seeking $75,000 in damages, plus other costs and attorney fees.