Bay City Public Schools Approve Return to Class Plan
(Alpha Media file photo)
Bay City Public School Parents mark it on your calendars- If you plan on having your student head back to school, it may be as soon as August 25th.
School board trustees approved a plan allowing both a 100% online instruction option or a face-to-face mixed online learning experience.
The methods follow the MI Safe Start plan for the region based on COVID-19 case numbers and infection rates, allowing for in person classes to resume when the area is under phase 4 or phase 5 state designations.
Should the virus surge again in the region causing it to slip back into phases 3, 2, or 1; All in person classes would be terminated.
Union representatives and school board trustees alike at this week’s teleconference were cautious when discussing the matter, with concern for teacher and student safety should an outbreak occur.
It was determined after a 5-2 approval vote, however, that if stringent sanitary procedures could be enforced the proposal would be sufficient to ensure student safety- allowing a return to school this August.
Under the proposal, face coverings and hand sanitizer would be required for students before boarding any school transportation.
Face coverings would also be required for all on school property that can apply and remove them by themselves.
The plan calls for modified recess, lunch, and extracurricular procedures in addition to daily health screenings of students by their parent or guardian before entry to school property will be allowed.