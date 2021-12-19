Bay City Public Safety Investigating Fatal Crash

At 2:30 Sunday morning Bay City Public Safety Officers responded to the DoubleTree Hotel after a report that a man and woman in a gray SUV were fighting. As officers approached the vehicle, the SUV sped away. Officers did not engage in a chase and last saw the 2014 Hyundai SUV go north on Washington Avenue. A few minutes later officers found the SUV had crashed at East Vermont Street and North Henry where it had rolled over after striking a van. The driver of the Hyundai, a 22 year old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23 year old woman from Fort Wayne was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Occupants of the van were treated and released at the scene. The Michigan State Police assisted with the investigation which remains open at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.