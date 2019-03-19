Bay City Preparing To Adopt E-Cigarette Sale Ban To Minors

Bay City Commissioners are preparing to adopt ordinance language prohibiting businesses or individuals from selling e-cigarettes to minors or allowing possession of such products for those underage.

Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini says local schools brought the issue forward,

citing health concerns for students either “vaping” or putting marijuana based t-h-c in the product. Cecchini added that punishments would start with a civil infraction and fine before becoming a misdemeanor with a bigger fine for a third offense.

A second reading and Commission vote are expected April First following Monday’s first reading.