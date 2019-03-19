Bay City Preparing To Adopt E-Cigarette Sale Ban To Minors

Bay City Commissioners are preparing to adopt ordinance language prohibiting businesses or individuals from selling  e-cigarettes to minors or allowing possession of such products for those underage.

Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini  says local schools brought the  issue forward,
citing health concerns for students either “vaping” or putting  marijuana based t-h-c in the product. Cecchini added that punishments would start with a civil infraction and fine  before becoming a misdemeanor with a bigger fine for a third offense.

A second reading and Commission vote are expected April First following Monday’s first reading.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Marijuana Grow Operation To Use Two Bay City Properties Officers Highlighted During Bay City Commission Meeting Saginaw Township Crash Kills One Midland County Flood Warning Lifted Catholic Bishop Offers Encouragement To Sexual Assault Victims, Parishoners Of Saginaw Diocese Appeals Court Rejects Case Involving Sugar Beet Processing Odors
Comments