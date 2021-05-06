Bay City Police Investigating Wednesday Shooting
(Alpha Media file photo)
At approximately 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to McLaren Bay Region Hospital for a report of subject who had been dropped off there with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim is a 19-year-old resident of Saginaw and is in critical condition. Officers received information that the shooting may have occurred near the intersection of Broadway Ave. and 27th St. in the south end of Bay City. Officers located multiple shell casings in the street at that location.
The vehicle that the victim was believed to have been in at the time of the shooting was located near 11th St. and N. Trumbull St. with multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.
Assistance was provided by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Hampton Township Public Safety. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch at (989) 892-9551 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).