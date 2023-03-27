Bay City Police Investigate Threat Made Toward Handy Middle School

Police in Bay City are investigating another threat made toward a school.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, police were made aware Saturday of a Snapchat photo being circulated that showed two handguns and included a threat toward Handy Middle School.

Investigators deemed the threat to be not credible, and two students from the middle school were removed from school.

Police say the two guns in the photo were BB guns that were taken from one of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call (989) 892-8571.