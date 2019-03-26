Bay City Police Increasing Traffic Patrols

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is stepping up traffic enforcement along certain streets through April 5. These include Center Avenue from Trumbull Street to Madison Street, 7th Street from Madison to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, McKinley from Madison to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, Saginaw Street from 3rd Street to Columbus, Jenny Street from Veteran’s Memorial Bridge to Euclid and Thomas Street from Euclid to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. Police will target aggressive drivers, speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices, unsafe lane changes and distracted driving.