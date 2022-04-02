Bay City Pig Gig Returns Under New Name

Get your paper towels and hand wipes ready because barbeque is back in Bay City this summer.
In 2013, the city’s iconic Labadie Pig Gig came to an end after two decades. Now the food festival returns under a new name, Labadie Rib Fest. From July 28 – 31, vendors, concerts and family entertainment will take place in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. And, of course, ribs of all types and flavors.
The volunteer operated event will donate proceeds to local charities. For more information, visit the Labadie Rib Fest Facebook page.