Bay City Parks Restoration Part of Earth Day Celebration
Bay City's Wenonah Friendship ring and Band shell (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The annual Bay City Day of Caring has returned to Wenonah park in celebration of Earth day, starting 8am Friday.
Founded by Michigan Sugar’s Rob Clark in 2014, the cleanup efforts aim to rejuvenate commonly used sites in wenonah park.
He says that goal is just as needed this year, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Work in the park has been ongoing through this past week- including restoring and re-painting the Friendship ring and it’s fountain, taking care of surrounding vegetation, and removing any leftover waste.
Clark adds the number of volunteers, sitting at more than 125 as of Thursday, only goes to show how much the bay county community cares about taking care of their home.
Crews from Paul Davis Restoration, Michigan Sugar, and more will be partnering with United Way of Bay County to finish the remainder of the job throughout the day Friday, but invite even more volunteers to help.
Sara Parker, Marketing specialist for Paul Davis, says teams have been working together all week cleaning, washing, and caring for Wenonah park; but the friday morning partnership with the United Way will also give some time for much needed attention in other areas, allowing volunteers can help spruce up other surrounding parks nearby.