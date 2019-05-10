Bay City Non-Profit Studio 23 Marks 60 Years Of Service In The Community

Staff And supporters right after a ribbon cutting celebrating Studio 23's 60th anniversary plus completion of a major renovation project

Staff and supporters of Bay City’s Studio 23 gathered for a 60th anniversary celebration at their Water Street location in the former Jennison Hardware Building downtown Thursday.

Executive Director Tara Welch says the non-profit contributes to the community’s quality of life by displaying local artists’ work and providing art education for students.

Welch added Studio 23 just completed a $415,000 renovation. That included updating classrooms with a third classroom installed plus improving the lighting and flooring. She explained the project combined $100,000 in Studio 23 savings with grant support from local foundations until members themselves raised the last 5%.