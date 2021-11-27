Bay City Morning Rotary Supports Kindergarten Libraries

The Bay City Morning Rotary Club is supporting the placement of libraries in kindergarten classrooms throughout Bay County.
The initiative is grounded in the belief all children deserve the opportunity to learn to read proficiently, giving children greater access to literature. The goal is to increase the number of children who are ready by third grade. According to club President Marcus Garske, Rotary International’s goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy. On a local level, the project seeks to provide educators with books to spark a lifelong love of reading.
Support for the effort is also provided by Rotary International District Grants Program, the Wirt-Rivette Group, the Bay County Library System, the Bay Area Community Foundation and the Bay-Arenac ISD.