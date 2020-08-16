Bay City Midland Street Fight Ends With Shooting
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the 600 block of E. Midland St for a large fight just before 2:30 Sunday morning. Officers arrived on scene and heard gunshots being fired. Officers found the victim, a 27 year old Saginaw resident, in the street and immediately began to administer aid. The suspect, a 28 year old Bay City resident, fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time. The suspect vehicle is described as a bright red Chevrolet Avalanche with larger chrome rims. The suspect is described as a black male, 5’11”, 150lbs, with black curly hair and tattoos on his face, neck and chest. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at (989) 892-8571 or contact Bay County Central Dispatch’s non-emergency number at (989) 892-9551 so an officer can contact them.
A police news release said there is false information being spread on social media about officers being involved in this shooting. Officers were arriving at the scene when the shots were fired by the suspect. No officers fired their weapon in this incident.
Officers were assisted at the scene by the Essexville Department of Public Safety, the Hampton Township Department of Public Safety, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police.