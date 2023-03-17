Bay City Metro to Reroute Busses around Toll Bridges

Bay City Metro Transit is permanently changing routes for many of their busses to avoid tolls on Liberty and Independence Bridges.

The organization held a public meeting on Thursday to get input on the new routes, which will fully take effect next month as tolling begins on Liberty.

Bay City Metro says that the changes will add around 5 minutes to each route, but that without avoiding the bridges, the cost in tolls would be between 250 and 300 thousand dollars annually.

The transit authority says they still hope to reach a deal with Bay City Bridge Partners for a tolling exemption in the future.