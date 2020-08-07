Bay City Marijuana Business Temporarily Shut Down
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A Bay City marijuana processing center has closed after an employee allegedly licked products to be sold.
3843 Euclid LCC was closed after the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency completed an investigation into the allegations. The employee licked pre-rolled products as they were being made, according to the investigation.
The agency is enforcing a 14 day suspension of the business’s medical and recreational processor licenses and all pre-rolled products produced at the facility shipped to retail provisioning centers are to be pulled from the shelves. This includes 12 retail stores around Michigan.
Provisioning centers that carry pre-rolled products from 3843 Euclid LCC are required to notify their customers about concerns with the products, and anyone who purchased those items are encouraged to return them for proper disposal.