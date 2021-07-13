Bay City Marijuana Business Has License Revoked

A Bay City medical marijuana processor has had its license revoked after health and safety concerns.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency suspended the license of 3843 Euclid, LLC after allegations that employees contaminated pre-rolled marijuana products with human saliva.
Following an investigation, the Agency found video footage of an employee consuming food or edible marijuana at the workplace, and a separate instance of another employee licking a spatula she used to stir product before placing it back into the mix.
Products were also not labeled or packaged properly, and photographs did not display all offered materials.
According to state law, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency can suspend a license without notice or hearing after determination that a facility’s operation puts the safety or health of patrons in jeopardy.