Bay City Manager Reports Progress In 2018

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott says 2018 proved to be a year of progress on issues like sidewalk repair and blight remediation.

An administrative fee placed on city tax bills for the first time raised about $438,000 to improve 10,000 linear feet of sidewalks. The city added another code enforcement officer late in 2018 to help address blight. Nearly two dozen homes were demolished in Bay City this past year with more to come in 2019.

Muscott anticipates a decision by late spring or early summer on what the city will do to address its long term bridge maintenance needs.