Bay City Manager Receives Pay Raise After Job Evaluation

John Hall
Mar 3, 2020 @ 1:36am
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott. (Photo courtesy City of Bay City)

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott’s salary is increasing to just over $129,000 after City Commissioners approved a nearly $3,800 or 3 % raise in her pay Monday.

That follows a recent Commission evaluation of Muscott’s job performance.

Mayor Kathleen Newsham says she’s happy with Muscott’s work, adding she’s respected throughout the community.

In response, Muscott called it a privilege to work for Bay City and that she enjoys her job very much.

