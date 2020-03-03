Bay City Manager Receives Pay Raise After Job Evaluation
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott. (Photo courtesy City of Bay City)
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott’s salary is increasing to just over $129,000 after City Commissioners approved a nearly $3,800 or 3 % raise in her pay Monday.
That follows a recent Commission evaluation of Muscott’s job performance.
Mayor Kathleen Newsham says she’s happy with Muscott’s work, adding she’s respected throughout the community.
In response, Muscott called it a privilege to work for Bay City and that she enjoys her job very much.