Bay City Manager Evaluation Appears To Go Well
Bay City Commissioners and City Manager Dana Muscott talk informally after completion of the
Manager's evaluation session. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City Commissioners spent about 90 minutes reviewing their evaluation of City Manager Dana Muscott Monday.
Commission President Jesse Dockett says he and his colleagues are very satisfied with Muscott’s work and they’re excited to see what she can do in the year ahead. Dockett added he’ll have a formal statement prepared for the March 2nd Commission meeting outlining the evaluation’s results.