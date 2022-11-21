Bay City Man Injured in Officer Involved Shooting

(source: MSP)

A state police trooper is on administrative leave following a shooting on November 6 in Bay City.

Police were called to the Bayfield Assisted Living and Memory Care in Monitor Township for a report of an assault. The suspect, 21-year-old Jonah Joseph, fled the scene in a silver Mercedes when police arrived, leading them on a chase through the county at speeds reaching 100 miles an hour. Police called off the pursuit for the public’s safety but later found the vehicle abandoned.

A trooper and a canine unit were able to track the suspect to the area of Marleen Drive near Murphy Street and exchanged gunfire. Joseph was struck once and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition. The trooper and the canine were not hurt. Joseph is being held on a $500,000 bond. He was arraigned last Friday on counts of assault with intent to murder, fleeing and eluding police and several other felonies.