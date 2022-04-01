      Weather Alert

Bay City Man Faces Felony After Breaking Into Brother’s Home

Ric Antonio
Apr 1, 2022 @ 6:00am

A Bay City man who broke into his older brother’s home and assaulted is facing felony charges.

36-year-old Brent Barrett reportedly broke into his older brother’s west side home just after midnight on March 19th, because he had given Barrett’s daughter a ride home from school even though he had been prohibited from contact with minors as part of his probation after a 2016 child abuse charge.

The older Barrett said he was finishing a shower when he heard someone break into his home, finding his brother intoxicated and calling him a pedophile, before throwing items around the home, damaging his truck, and leaving.

Barrett is set to appear in Court for a preliminary examination on April 6th, and faces a 20-year first-degree home invasion felony. His bond has been set at $25,000.

