Bay City Man Faces Felony After Breaking Into Brother’s Home

A Bay City man who broke into his older brother’s home and assaulted is facing felony charges.
36-year-old Brent Barrett reportedly broke into his older brother’s west side home just after midnight on March 19th, because he had given Barrett’s daughter a ride home from school even though he had been prohibited from contact with minors as part of his probation after a 2016 child abuse charge.
The older Barrett said he was finishing a shower when he heard someone break into his home, finding his brother intoxicated and calling him a pedophile, before throwing items around the home, damaging his truck, and leaving.
Barrett is set to appear in Court for a preliminary examination on April 6th, and faces a 20-year first-degree home invasion felony. His bond has been set at $25,000.