Bay City Man Dies in Tuscola County Crash, Medical Issue Possible Cause
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police in Tuscola County are investigating a late Saturday, April 24 crash which claimed the life of a 61-year-old Bay City man.
The man was headed west on M-25 near Sheridan Rd. in Akron Township just before midnight when police say he likely had a medical issue. The vehicle left the road and struck a guide wire, continuing on to hit a utility pole, breaking it in half. The vehicle then continued into a worked farm field until coming to a stop. Police say there were no indications of braking or evasive maneuvers by the driver.
A passerby discovered the vehicle and broke out a window to find the man not breathing. Police say the man may have died before the crash.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by ACW Ambulance, Unionville Fire, the Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science & Medicine.