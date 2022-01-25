Bay City Man Charged with Child Pornography Possession

A 52-year-old Bay City man is looking at possible prison time for possessing child pornography.
Gerald Sutter III was arraigned last week on charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. The investigation into Sutter’s activities began after police learned he was allegedly looking at child sexually abusive material online. Police seized digital evidence from Sutter’s home.
The investigation was conducted by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.