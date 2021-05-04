Bay City Man Arrested In Stabbing Of Traverse City Man
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A Bay City man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing and holding a Traverse City man at gunpoint shortly after Midnight Tuesday.
Police with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office say the Bay City man entered the victim’s Garfield Township apartment, and, after a short moment began stabbing him in the wrist.
On arrival, the suspect was found injured, laying in the grass outside the apartment.
According to police; The victim managed to escape to call 9-1-1, and was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
The Bay City man was treated for his own injuries then taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail where he was charged with attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, felony firearms and felonious assault.
The situation remains under police investigation.