Bay City Man and Alleged Abuse Victim Barricade Selves in Midland Residence

A Bay City man was arrested in Midland after allegedly barricading himself in a residence Saturday morning.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to a reported domestic assault in progress outside a home in the 700 block of Cronkright Street around 7:20 a.m.

When they arrived, police say both the suspect and the victim ran inside and barricaded themselves in the residence. Midland SWAT, the MSP Emergency Services Team, and the Midland Crisis Intervention Team all responded to the home. Police say after several unsuccessful attempts to get the individuals to come outside, law enforcement forced their way into the home.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested without further incident according to police, and the victim was evaluated by medical personnel and released on scene.