Bay City Looking for 7th Ward Commissioner Applicants

The City of Bay City is looking to fill a vacant seat on its Board of Commissioners.

Following the resignation of Shelly Niedzwiecki in April, the city is accepting applicants to serve the rest of her term as the 7th Ward commissioner. Whoever is chosen will fill the seat through the November 2024 election, with the term ending December 31st of the same year.

Applications can be found at BayCityMi.org or picked up at the City Manager’s Office.

Applications and other documents must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 14th to be considered.