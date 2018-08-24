Bay City Is One Of 11 Great Lakes Ports of Call For Tall Ships

Large crowds turned out for the 2016 Tall Ships Celebration. (Photo courtesy of Tall Ships Celebration)

Bay City is turning back its nautical clock, when sail power ruled, as the Tall Ships Celebration returns to port next July.

Michigan Sugar Director of Communications Rob Clark says the Bay City-based company is proud to be this year’s port sponsor.

Tall Ships Celebration Coordinator Shirley Roberts says the last visit in 2016 drew 100,000 people from 36 states and 22 foreign countries to town. The event had an estimated $13.2 million economic impact.

Roberts said passports will be needed to board the ships. There will also be cruises on the ships available. The ships in be docked at Wenonah and Veterans Memorial Parks. There will be an admission charge to enter both parks. A price schedule has not been set. A free shuttle will run between the two parks.

Roberts said the U.S. Coast Guard will establish a safety zone around the ships as they move into port. A large number of private boats will gather in the Saginaw Bay as the tall ships arrive under full sail power.

Bay City is the only port of call in Michigan. The tall ships will be coming from Buffalo, New York, enroute to Green Bay, Wisconsin, after the local stop.

The four day festival is in Bay City for the seventh time since 2001, winning port of the year three times.

Photo courtesy of the Tall Ships Celebration

Michigan Sugar Company Communications Director Rob Clark and Tall Ships Celebration Coordinator Shirley Roberts. (WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)