Bay City Honors Young Baseball Players Making Efforts Towards A National Championship
Tuesday, August 20th, is a special day for 13 young Bay area baseball players and their fans. With Bay City Commission approval Mayor Kathleen Newsham has proclaimed the day as Northwest Little League Day.
After winning six straight games in the Michigan Little League Tournament, Team Manager Bill Ruff says the pursuit of a national title ended in the Great Lakes Regional, losing games to teams from Illinois and Kentucky.
Ruff called next year a rebuilding season as 12 of the 13 players will move on to the Pony League or other competition.
The squad received a standing ovation from their parents and others attending Monday night’s Bay City Commission meeting.