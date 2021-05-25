Bay City Homicide Under Investigation
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
Bay City police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s south end. It happened around 11:10 Monday night. Officers were sent to an alley behind Jan’s Party Store on Garfield Ave., for a man who had reportedly been shot.
Police found a 25-year-old Bay City resident dead at the scene. Officers are searching for suspects.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch 989-892-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.