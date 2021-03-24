      Weather Alert

Bay City Hit and Run Vehicle Located

Michael Percha
Mar 24, 2021 @ 8:42am
Police in Bay City have located a vehicle they believe was involved in a Saturday, March 20 hit and run.

A 60-year-old woman was struck around 11:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway. She remains hospitalized at Covenant Healthcare. The vehicle is described as a dark colored, 2006-2011 Chevy HHR which has damage to its front driver’s side.

Anyone with information about the the crash is asked to call The Bay City Department of Public Safety or Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-JAIL.

