(source: Rooted by Keit's)

After 167 years of business, Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City will be closing its doors.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, it was announced that the family owned business at 1717 South Euclid Avenue will close after this month. In the post, the ownership and staff thanked the community for its trust and support.

Keit’s has been in operation since 1856.