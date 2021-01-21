Bay City Government Launches New Citizen Reporting Tool
WSGW News file photo
The City of Bay City has launched a new online tool that lets residents report quality of life issues and request services. It’s called See-Click-Fix, and includes a free mobile app and web tools. Residents can provide Bay City staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and more. The SeeClickFix platform also provides a centralized “issue management system” to track issues from creation to resolution — and citizens can follow along throughout the process.
“The launch of this application is in line with a marketing goal established by the City Commission,” said City Manager Dana Muscott. In 2020 the Commission charged the manager with the following: Develop marketing strategies to address the use of Citizen Request Tracker (CRT) and the narrative of the City. CIVICPLUS, the city’s website provider recognized the limitations of the CRT tool and has adopted the use of the SeeClickFix tool.
This partnership not only allows the citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report.
The SeeClickFix mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone. In addition to the mobile apps, citizens can send reports to the the City of Bay City’s website https://www.baycitymi.org/RequestTracker.aspx.