Bay City Fireworks Festival will Cause Transit Changes

The Bay City Fireworks Festival is right around the corner, and officials want to remind residents and festival attendees of transportation changes for the celebration.
With the closure of Liberty Bridge, other bridges are expected to see an increase in both vehicle and foot traffic, causing possible delays when leaving festival areas. Veteran’s Bridge will also be closed to foot traffic beginning Saturday at 9:45pm until the conclusion of the fireworks Monday.
Due to the density of people during the festival, non-service dogs, bicycles, skateboards, and fireworks of any kind will not be permitted in Veteran’s Memorial park or Wenona Park. Bird Scooters will also have restrictions placed on them surrounding the festival areas
For more information on the festival, visit https://baycityfireworksfestival.com/