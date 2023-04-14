Bay City Fire Results in Loss of Several Animals

A fire in Bay City which destroyed two homes in the 2000 block of Fourth St. also claimed the lives of several animals.

One of the houses belonged to the Gokee family, who operated the nonprofit Furfest Rockin’ the Rescues animal foster shelter from their home. One dog and at least a dozen cats died in the fire.

The family has started a GoFundMe page. Bay County Animal Control is also accepting donations of dog and cat food, pet bedding, cages, crates and other items. The fire also destroyed a vehicle and a garage. The fire is not considered suspicious but is still under investigation.