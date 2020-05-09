Bay City Fire Hydrant Testing Begins Monday
Image Courtesy of City of Bay City
City of Bay City Water Distribution crews will be flushing fire hydrants within city limits beginning Monday, May 11, 2020 (weather permitting) until complete. Flushing will take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
During the flushing, residents may experience discolored water. Please be assured the water is safe to drink. To clear the discoloration, run the cold water tap for a few minutes, or wait a few hours to let the discolored water pass by.
Flushing will begin at the north city limits on Wilder road then continue south to the city limits which is Hotchkiss on the west side and McGraw on the east side. With favorable weather hydrant flushing will take 2-3 weeks to complete.