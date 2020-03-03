Bay City Electric Rates High For Residential And Commercial Customer Satisfaction
The opening of Bay City Electric Light and Power Director Jay Anderson's presentation to City Commissioners. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City Electric Light and Power rated at nearly 80 % satisfaction from both residential and commercial customers based on a recent survey conducted by Giant Blue Research which works with utilities nationwide.
Bay City Electric Director Jay Anderson told City Commissioners Monday factors included reliability and customer communication.
Anderson added Bay City Electric is very interested in expanding its use of renewable sources like wind and solar as it provides service for less cost compared to Consumers Energy.