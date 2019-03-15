Bay City Dialogue On Bridges Continues

Audience at Bridge Information Session In Bay City Comfort Inn hosted by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Standing at the far left is Chamber President and CEO Ryan Tarrant

Bay City officials continue dialogue with the community about how to address long term maintenance costs for the Liberty and Independence Bridges.

Polling data gathered and paid for by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce show likely opposition to either a County wide infrastructure millage or bridge privatization coinciding with tolls to pay for upkeep. The city is also near its Headlee tax cap ceiling.

But City Commissioners vow to make a decision on a way forward this year. The city is putting out a Request For Proposal seeking a public-private partnership, while also continuing to look for potential state or federal aid.